e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Night temperatures in Rajasthan dip, Mount Abu coldest

Night temperatures in Rajasthan dip, Mount Abu coldest

The minimum temperature in Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu, Pali and Barmer was 11.9 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees Celsius, 13.2 degrees Celsius, 13.5 degrees Celsius, 14 degrees Celsius and 15.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

jaipur Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Jaipur
View of a neighbourhood shrouded in smog in Jaipur, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
View of a neighbourhood shrouded in smog in Jaipur, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.(PTI)
         

Mount Abu was the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature in Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu, Pali and Barmer was 11.9 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees Celsius, 13.2 degrees Celsius, 13.5 degrees Celsius, 14 degrees Celsius and 15.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the Meteorological Department. The night temperature is likely to fall in the state during the next two-three days.

tags
top news
Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges
Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Covid-19 showed our cities are vulnerable: PM Modi
Covid-19 showed our cities are vulnerable: PM Modi
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In