Rajasthan Covid-19 cases cross 2000-mark, Jaipur most affected

jaipur

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 10:29 IST

Rajasthan on Friday morning breached the 2000-mark after 36 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported from four districts across the state, news agency ANI reported citing health officials.

A person died in the state capital of Jaipur taking the number of fatalities due to Covid-19 to 29 in the state, according to the morning bulletin by the health department.

Out of the 36 new cases, 18 came from Kota, 13 from Jaipur, four from Jhalawar and one from Bharatpur.

Jaipur has the highest number of cases with 753, Jodhpur has 310, Kota has 140 and Bharatpur 107 cases of Covid-19.

Also read: 2,000 students stranded in Rajasthan amid coronavirus lockdown plead to Maharashtra government for help

According to government data, Rajasthan has become the only state with six districts that have more than 100 cases of Covid-19.

Data shows that around 27 districts across 10 states in the country have more than 100 cases, of which maximum six are from Rajasthan.

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the country, has only four districts with more than 100 cases of coronavirus infections.

Other states with maximum affected districts are Uttar Pradesh with four districts each, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu with three each, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala two each and Telangana and Karnataka one each.

Also read: Rajasthan spends Rs 2,440 on each person in quarantine centres

Despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Rajasthan also has one of the lowest mortality rates in the country.

Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma said more people testing positive is not a concern but it is helping to get the real picture of the pandemic.

“Under a strategy, it was decided to conduct the maximum number of tests across the state. Our testing capacity was zero on March 2, which we have increased to 4700 per day and in the coming time will take it to 10,000 in a day. Next on agenda is developing testing facilities at all district headquarters,” he said.