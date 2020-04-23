e-paper
Home / Education / Rajasthan to recruit 2k more doctors, 9k nursing staffers, says Health minister Raghu Sharma

Rajasthan to recruit 2k more doctors, 9k nursing staffers, says Health minister Raghu Sharma

education Updated: Apr 23, 2020 12:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Rajasthan Health minister Raghu Sharma.
Rajasthan Health minister Raghu Sharma. (ANI file)
         

The Rajasthan government has decided to recruit 2,000 physicians and more than 9,000 nurses before soon to ensure no manpower shortage in fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday.

There will be no shortage of manpower in the fight against corona virus infection, he said.

Recently 735 new doctors were appointed in various districts and the process for recruitment of 2000 more doctors is being started now, he said.

He said on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s instructions, appointment of 9,000 ANMs and GNMs will be done soon as recruitment of 12,500 nursing workers stuck in court has been cleared.

Dr. Sharma said instructions have also been given to medical officers to strengthen the health infrastructure in the state and to equip medical institutions with all medical facilities.

Investigation facilities are being expanded in the state. At present, 4,700 tests of coronavirus can be done daily, which would be expanded to 10,000 in coming days, the health minister said.

He added that work is also on to develop testing facilities at all district headquarters, he said.

Sharma said indecency and attacks on health teams or any member involved in the fight against coronavirus infection will not be tolerated and strict legal action will be taken against such people.

Education News