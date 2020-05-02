Rajasthan has 2,678 Covid-19 cases, 65 fatalities

jaipur

Rajasthan’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covi-19) climbed to 2678 after 12 new cases were reported from across the state on Saturday morning, ANI reported citing officials of the health department.

Three people have also died in the desert state, taking the number of fatalities to 65. According to the health department, 1,116 people have recovered while 714 have been discharged to date.

Jaipur had five of the 12 new Covid-19 cases, Jodhpur and Dholpur have two each, Ajmer, Chittorgarh and Kota and one each. There were two deaths in the state capital and one in Jodhpur.

The numbers came a day after Union health ministry data showed there were fewer districts in the red zone in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan has eight districts in the red zone, 19 in orange and six in the green zone.

On April 15, the Union health ministry designated districts as hotspots/red-zones, orange zones and green zones based on the cumulative cases reported and the doubling rate.

In the current list, districts have now been designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria. This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts.

A district will be considered under the green zone if there are no confirmed cases so far or there is no reported case since last 21 days in the district.

According to the latest classification, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Nagaur, Banswara and Jhalawar are in the red zone.

Tonk, Jaisalmer, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh, Bhilwara, Sawai Madhopur, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Dholpur, Sikar, Alwar, Bikaner, Churu, Pali, Barmer, Karauli and Rajsamand are in the orange zone; and Baran, Bundi, Ganganagar, Jalore, Sirohi and Pratapgarh, in the green zone.

With 2293 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s tally now stands at 37,336, according to the health ministry data on Saturday morning.

According to the Union health ministry’s dashboard at 8am, India has 26167 active cases and 1218 deaths related to Covid-19. There are 9950 people who have been cured or discharged.