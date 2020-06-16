Rajasthan lifts curbs on interstate movement as Covid-19 situation improves

jaipur

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday restored free interstate movement, revoking its week-old order as the number of new Covid-19 cases stabilised in the state.

The state had ‘regulated’ interstate movement on June 10 after a sudden spike in coronavirus infections, banning travel outside Rajasthan without a pass or entry without a No Objection Certificate. The arrangement had been put in place for a week.

The home department issued new guidelines on Tuesday that said that passes or NOCs were no longer needed for interstate travel.

“There will no longer be any requirement for any person to obtain a pass or NOC for the purpose of entry or exit into or out of Rajasthan,” the order said.

In directions issued to all district collectors, superintendents of police (SP) and commissioners of police (Jaipur and Jodhpur), additional chief secretary, home, Rajeeva Swarup said in the order, “Keeping in view the situation that the position in regard to daily new Covid-19 positive cases has now stabilised, that the recovery rate in the state has improved to being among the best in the country, and the fact that the regulations imposed on inter-state movement of persons is causing difficulty to the people, the conditions imposed on the entry and exit of people in and out of the state are removed with immediate effects.”

The order, however, added that everyone coming in or leaving Rajasthan shall be screened at the entry and exit points.

“Free movement of people in and out of the state is restored subject to the condition that all persons entering and exiting the state shall be screened at the point of entry and exit, respectively. The check posts setup be continued for the purpose of screening,” it said.

The western state reported 235 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 13,216, as per the state health department , news agency PTI reports. Seven more deaths from the disease , taking the toll to 308.