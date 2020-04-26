e-paper
Rajasthan man beaten to death on suspicion of theft; eight arrested

Udaipur superintendent of police (SP) Kailash Bishnoi said that the deceased was identified as Mohan Lal, 30, native of Kankra Dungra village of the district.

jaipur Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:37 IST
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Eight persons from Rajasthan’s Udaipur district were arrested on charges of beating a man to death on suspicion of theft, police said on Sunday.

Udaipur superintendent of police (SP) Kailash Bishnoi said that the deceased was identified as Mohan Lal, 30, native of Kankra Dungra village of the district.

“Lal along with his accomplice Bhoora went to Bhanda village for burglary around 2am on Saturday in the house of one identified as Bheru Singh Garasaiya but the duo was caught. While Bhoora managed to escape, Lal was caught by the villagers and was tied to a tree and was brutally thrashed by the villagers,” said Bishnoi.

The SP added that some locals informed the control room after which Bawalwara police team rushed the spot and took the deceased to nearby community health care center but in the meantime he succumbed to his injuries after which the family members were informed and a case against unknown accused was lodged under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The case was taken on priority and a special team was formed to investigate the case and later eight accused were arrested,” said Bishnoi, adding that the accused were presented before a local court in Udaipur on Sunday morning from where they were sent on one-day police remand.

The eight arrested accused have been identified as Narayan Garasaiya (36), Nagendra Garasiya (19), Giriraj Garasaiya (21), Rameschand Garasiya (38), Mohan Garasiya (19), Shantilal Garsaiya (42), Rakesh Garasiya (24) and Shambhu Lal Garasiya (33).

A cross case of theft has been registered against Lal and his colleague Bhoora who is still absconding.

