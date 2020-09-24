Rajasthan police chief seeks voluntary retirement, may get new role

jaipur

Rajasthan police chief Bhupendra Singh applied for voluntary retirement on Wednesday, confirmed a top bureaucrat.

“The director general of police (DGP) Bhupendra Singh has applied for voluntary retirement today. He may be replaced by DGP crime ML Lathar,” the official said.

He added that Singh, after retirement, may replace Deepak Upreti as the chairperson of Rajasthan public service commission or may be made the new vice chancellor of MDS university in Ajmer. Upreti is due for retirement next week.

Singh, a 1986 batch IPS officer, was made the director general of police on June 30, 2019, and was supposed to hold the post for two years after his tenure was extended in August last year till June 2021.

The decision of the extension was based on the recommendation of a committee set up by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the order issued by the state government’s department of personnel.

Singh and anti corruption bureau (ACB) director general (DG) Alok Tripathi are the senior most IPS officers in the state. Before he was made the DGP, Singh was posted as ATS (anti terrorism squad) and SOG (special operation group) DG. He was posted in Jodhpur, the home turf of chief minister Ashok Gehlot, for a long time.