Rajasthan polls: Vote for change, not just for defeating BJP, says Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked people of Rajasthan on Sunday to vote for a change and not just defeat the ruling party.

Addressing a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur, Kejriwal said the Congress and the BJP have been ruling Rajasthan alternately for five years. “People find no works in five years under one party’s rule, so vote for the other party. The defeated party is gain voted back to power after five years,” he said.

“The same trend was continuing in Delhi. Three years ago, people voted for change and expressed faith in AAP. Now see the difference. What the BJP and Congress could not do in last 70 years in Delhi, we did in three years and became a topic of discussion in the world.”

He said infrastructure and quality of education have improved in government schools in Delhi. “The pass percentage in government schools has gone up by 10% more than that of private schools.” For the last three years, the AAP government did not allow private schools to increase fees, reduced electricity bill by 50%, provided free drinking water, ensured free tests and treatment at government hospitals, and farmers were given compensation of ~20,000 per acre for crop damage, he claimed.

Kejriwal demanded that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) be wound up and farmers be given compensation for crop damage, like in Delhi. Families of martyrs are given compensation of ~1 crore in Delhi and youths provided government jobs, he said. “When all this can happen in Delhi, then why not in Rajasthan? So the key is with you. If you want, you can bring the change.”

Kejriwal accused the Centre of cheating farmers in the name of PMFBY. The insurance premium is deducted automatically and when crops get ruined, farmers do not get even 25 paise, he said. “It is not an insurance scheme, but BJP dakait yojana (BJP dacoity scheme),” he alleged.

He said farmers are burdened with loan as the cost of production is Rs 1,200 per hectare while they get Rs 1,000.

“Such a situation drives farmers to commit suicide.” Kejriwal claimed that the Modi had said that if the cost of production is Rs 1,200 per hectare, his government will give Rs 1,800.

