Rajasthan’s Barmer reports first Covid-19 case, screening of area begins

jaipur

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 19:28 IST

Rajasthan’s Barmer district reported the first Covid-19 case late on Wednesday night and the man who tested positive for coronavirus had travelled from Jaipur’s Ramganj, a hot spot of the pandemic, health department officials said.

The 58-year-old man is a government school principal in Chohtan block of Barmer district, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Kamlesh Choudhary said, adding curfew has been imposed in the block and the health department has started screening the area.

The man is a resident of Ramganj and he travelled from the area with three other people on April 5. “After reaching Barmer, the man complained of corona symptoms. His samples were sent for Covid-19 tests on April 7. On Wednesday he reported positive,” Dr Choudhary said.

Among the three people who travelled with the principal, one has tested negative for Covid-19 and the results of the other two are awaited, he said.

The man was kept in isolation at the Barmer government hospital on April 6; he was referred to the Jodhpur government hospital on Thursday early morning, Dr Choudhary said.

The man travelled in a private vehicle from Jaipur via Jalore, raising questions how he travelled 700 kilometers and entered Barmer when district borders have been sealed during lockdown.

Screening teams removed from check post

Barmer health department has removed medical teams at Gandhav check post through which the corona-positive man entered in Barmer.

Three medical teams were deployed at the checkpoint for screening of people entering Barmer. CMHO Choudhary said, “Till April 5 three medical teams were deployed at Gandhav checkpoint. Following the district collector’s directive, the three teams were removed. The decision was taken after the borders were sealed.”