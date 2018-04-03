Rajasthan to disburse ₹16,000 cr interest-free loans to farmers

Cooperative minister Ajay Singh Kilak on Tuesday said in the current financial year the state government will disburse interest-free short-term crop loans totalling Rs 16,000 crore to more than 25 lakh farmers in Rajasthan.

He said this year an additional Rs 1,000 crore crop loans will be distributed to farmers. Rs 10,000 crore will be distributed in kharif season and Rs 6,000 crore in rabi season, he added.

The short-term crop loans for kharif season is distributed from April 1 to August 3 and for rabi season from September 1 to March 31 by the Central Cooperative Banks (CCBs).

Kilak claimed the state government has set a record in distributing crop loans. For kharif season, the Central Cooperative Bank (CCB) of Sriganganagar will distribute a maximum of Rs 700 crore loan, followed by Hanumangarh (Rs 630 crore) and Barmer (Rs 600 crore).

Kilak said that the Rajasthan State Cooperative Marketing Federation has cleared the pending payments of 43,316 farmers, out of 45,063 residing in18 districts of Rajasthan.

The payments have been transferred in their bank accounts. He said around 1,747 farmers have not been paid, as there bank account details are different from the one given under the Bhamashah scheme – a total of Rs 17.76 crore is to be paid.