Rajasthan to emerge as leading centre for Yoga and Ayurveda, says chief minister

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday said that the state government is working to make Rajasthan a leading centre of Yoga and ayurveda. She added that the state has spent around Rs 2,500 crore on ayurveda.

“Yoga teacher Baba Ramdev has accepted the challenge of investing in backward districts such as Karauli, it will benefit people of the state. In future, the district will be known for yoga and ayurveda, besides Kailadevi and Madan Mohan,” said Raje, after laying the foundation stone of the Rajasthan branch of Patanjali Yogpeeth in Karauli district. She added that Baba Ramdev has popularised yoga around the world.

Raje said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the country proud by making United Nations announce June 21 as International Yoga Day. On the first International Yoga Day, 35 lakh people in the state performed mass yoga; the number increased to 42 lakh the second year and went up to 48 lakh in the third Yoga-day. On the next Yoga Day, we will create a record, added the chief minister.

“There will be no hindrance in the development of Karauli. The state government has invested over Rs 3,500 crore development works in the district. The detailed project report has been completed to bring broad-gauge railway line here,” said Raje.

The CM said that renovation of the road from Karanpur to Kailadevi will soon begin. In addition, strengthening of the pedestrian path from Gadka ki Chowki to Kailadevi will also be done – cement concrete road is sanctioned and soon work will begin.

Raje said that the 13-year-old water project to bring Chambal water to Nadauti area is being speeded up and a special package is being sanctioned for the same. “The area will start receiving Chambal water from May,” she said.

The state government is conducting development work at all religious places and creating a panorama of renowned personalities. The government has spent Rs 600 crore for the development of 125 temples, she said.

Ramdev said besides being a yogi and healthy, CM Raje is useful for the state and the country. “The next International Yoga Day, a camp will be organised in Kota.

Ramdev, Raje and others present performed Kapalbhati, Anulom-Vilom and other yoga exercises. Raje also unveiled Swadeshi Samridhi card of yogpeeth.

.