Rs10 lakh accident insurance for over 25 lakh farmers in Rajasthan

More than 25 lakh farmers will be given accident insurance for Rs 10 lakh between April 1, 2018, and March 31, 2019.

Cooperative minister Ajay Singh Kilak said according to the chief minister’s announcement of Rs 10 lakh accident insurance to farmers, the Raj Cooperative Personal Accident Insurance scheme has been implemented.

He said all farmers taking short-term crop loan in 2018-19 from cooperative banks will be provided social security by compulsorily taking accident insurance. He said that in the current financial year, more than 25 lakh farmers are being given interest-free crop loan of Rs 16,000 crore and they will be included in accident insurance scheme.

Kilak said compared to other states, Rajasthan is giving the maximum amount of accident insurance to farmers.

Kilak said farmers toil in tough conditions and produce crops for the country. Therefore it is the government’s responsibility to provide security to farmers and their families. So accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh is being given at an annual premium of Rs 188.80 per annum.

Cooperative registrar and principal secretary Abhay Kumar said that if the farmer, who has taken the loan, dies or becomes disabled they will get the insurance benefit.

He said that if the insured farmer becomes permanently disabled in the eye, hand or leg then Rs 5 lakh will be given. In case of disability of two parts of the body or death, Rs 10 lakh insurance benefit will be given. He said that from 2014-18 farmers have been given insurance claims of Rs 34.43 crore by paying a premium of Rs 17.14 crore.