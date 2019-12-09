Sexual harassment, threats: Woman breaks down before Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

jaipur

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 13:41 IST

A woman broke down before Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot while telling him about the harassment she was facing by some men in her village forcing her to sit at home.

The woman, a resident of Bhopalgarh, told Ashok Gehlot during his public hearing in Jodhpur on Sunday that she was being harassed by the men since the past few months.

She said when she and her father opposed them, the men attacked and threatened them. The woman, who is 18 or 19 years old, said she was forced to leave school and was confined to her home due to the threats by her harassers.

Showing her phone to the CM, she said her harasser had put her photo as his display picture on WhatsApp.

Gehlot asked Jodhpur Police commissioner Prafulla Kumar to take action in the case and superintendent of police (rural) Rahul Barhat was asked to look into the matter.

Barhat said the accused, Kailash, his brother Bhagwan and a third man, Mukesh, were arrested six months ago in connection with the attack on the woman and her father.

He said the woman’s father and accused had a fight after which he had broken the windows of the men’s vehicle. The accused had then attacked the woman’s father.

A first information report (FIR) was filed and the men were arrested, he said.

The woman later told the police that the men had also been harassing her and police added charges in the chargesheet. However, a local court granted bail to the accused.

Barhat said after their release, the woman had voiced apprehension that the men might attack her again and the police warned them not go near her or her house.

He said after the woman met the CM and asked for another inquiry in the case, the matter was handed over to a deputy superintendent of police and the investigation will be completed in a couple of days.

He said after the woman’s complaint to the CM, the men have been arrested again under section 151 or disturbing peace of the Indian Penal Code.