e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Six killed in two road mishaps in Rajasthan

Six killed in two road mishaps in Rajasthan

Police said that the car was speeding when it hit a parked truck tailor near Ramner bridge on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway at around 2.30 am on Tuesday night, killing all four.

jaipur Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 12:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Kota
The youth were headed to Udaipur for New Year celebrations when their car rammed into a parked truck-trailer on the highway.
The youth were headed to Udaipur for New Year celebrations when their car rammed into a parked truck-trailer on the highway.(PTI Photo/Representational use/File)
         

Six persons were killed in two separate road mishaps in Rajasthan’s Ajmer and Udaipur districts. In the first incident, a car carrying four friends collided with a truck-trailer parked on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway in Madanganj-Kishanganj area of Ajmer district in the wee hours of Tuesday, and in the second, two students from Kota were killed in a road mishap on a highway near Udaipur, said police.

Four friends-- Pawan Ram (24) and Dalpat Singh (25) of Dausa and Sanjay Sharma (24) and Hrishikesh Meena (25) of Alwar-- left Jaipur in a car on Tuesday night, December 22. They were headed to Udaipur for New Year celebrations.

Police said that the car was speeding when it hit a parked truck tailor near Ramner bridge on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway at around 2.30 am on Tuesday night, killing all four.

Over a dozen victims have been killed near Ramner bridge in the recent months.

Also Read: BTP withdraws support from ruling Congress govt in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, in another road mishap on Tuesday night, three friends--Rajat (24), Divyanshu (23) and Ankit (22)—travelling in a car to Debari from Pratapnagar in Udaipur, were hit by a truck on the national highway.

Police reached the spot and took all the three injured youth to a hospital in Udaipur, where Divyanshu and Ankit died, while Ankit, who is seriously injured, is currently under treatment.

Divyanshu and Ankit are engineering students and were in Udaipur for their examinations.

tags
top news
Congress march to President stopped, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody
Congress march to President stopped, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody
LIVE: ‘Farmers won’t go back until govt repeals laws,’ says Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: ‘Farmers won’t go back until govt repeals laws,’ says Rahul Gandhi
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
Delhi CM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness
Delhi CM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness
New Covid-19 mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far
New Covid-19 mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far
PM Modi likely to camp in West Bengal every month ahead of polls: BJP leader
PM Modi likely to camp in West Bengal every month ahead of polls: BJP leader
What if you were in Shastri’s shoes? ‘None of my business’, replies Langer
What if you were in Shastri’s shoes? ‘None of my business’, replies Langer
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In