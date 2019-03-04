Swine flu cases recorded in 2 months in Rajasthan highest since 2009

Swine flu positive cases recorded in the last 60 days in Rajasthan have crossed the total cases reported in each of the previous years since 2009 when the disease broke out, health department data shows.

From January 1 to March 2 this year, the state reported 4,274 positive cases and 146 deaths. State health minister Raghu Sharma said, “The increase in the cases is due to awareness being created among people. On finding a swine flu positive case at a place in the state, 50 nearby houses are screened. With more screening, the number of patients is increasing.”

According to the health department data, 3,032 swine flu positive cases and 149 deaths were recorded in 2009; 1,709 cases and 147 deaths in 2010; 39 and 18 in 2011; 434 and 64 in 2012; 865 and 165 in 2013; 65 and 34 in 2014; 6,859 and 472 in 2015; 197 and 43 in 2016; 3,619 and 280 in 2017; and 2,419 and 225 in 2018.

Although maximum swine flu positive cases and deaths were reported in 2015, the cases reported in just 60 days of this year is alarming. “Due to screening people are being detected with swine flu positive cases early. This helps in treating the disease early,” the minister said.

“If the swine flu virus affects the lungs, then it becomes critical for patients. Of the deaths caused by the disease, 75% were having co-morbidities -- they were suffering from some chronic illness, such as heart problem, asthma, kidney disorders, diabetes and so on,” he added.

Department special secretary Dr Samit Sharma said, “As testing facilities have been extended to district hospitals, more people are being tested and the number of positive cases is increasing.”

The department plans to extend testing facilities to community health centres (CHCs). Earlier, maximum swine flu cases were reported from five to six districts, but now increasing surveillance has led to detection of cases in the entire state, he said.

“There is no need to panic with the increasing number of swine flu positive cases, as the government’s priority is to control the deaths caused by the disease. With extension of testing facilities, more cases will be diagnosed, but it will help in early detection and treatment of the disease,” the special secretary said.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 11:02 IST