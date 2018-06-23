Thief buries car in sand, CCTV spills the beans

A man stole a SUV and buried it in sand hoping to have committed a perfect crime. With no crime evidence, there was no way the long hands of the law could reach him. Or so he thought.

Even as he was waiting for the heat of the police investigation to die out before he could retrieve the vehicle, CCTV cameras installed near the spot from where he picked the Mahindra Bolero gave him away.

After that it was a matter of time before sleuths traced him out, extracted a confession, and retrieved the SUV.

The incident took place in Bachdau village of Rajasthan’s Barmer district. One Baburam Soni, a resident of Bachdau village lodged a complaint against unidentified miscreants for stealing his SUV in the midnight of June 15, station house officer at Dhorimanna police station, Manmanth Adha, said.

Police questioned locals but couldn’t get any breakthrough. During the course of investigation, they checked the footage captured by CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot and found Junjharam Jat, a resident of Motiberi Kekad village, driving away the vehicle.

Jat was arrested on June 21. On being interrogated, he confessed to have stolen the vehicle, the SHO said. He also told the the police about the spot where he had kept the stolen vehicle.

However, when police reached the spot, they didn’t find the vehicle there. They again questioned the accused who then told them that he had buried the vehicle there. Police called in a JCB machine to dig out the sand following which the vehicle was recovered.

Adha said the accused had buried the vehicle to hide the evidence his crime.