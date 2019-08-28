This interstate criminal, held in Jaipur, likes to be called ‘Don’

jaipur

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:42 IST

Twenty-eight-year-old Jitendra Singh is known by various aliases in criminal circles: Jitu Bana, Pradeep Bana and ‘Langda Shooter’ (because of a limp in his gait). But he likes to be called ‘Don’, say people who are interrogating him in a Jaipur police station.

The man has more than three dozen criminal cases against him in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi, mostly of murder, extortion and kidnappings, police said.

“He can fire with both hands and always keeps at least six loaded magazines so that he is never short of bullets,” said Brij Bhushan Agarwal, who arrested him on August 21 in a daring encounter on the outskirts of Jaipur.

On August 21, police got a tip-off about Jitu’s presence in Jobner. Three police teams, two in civil vehicles and one in police jeep, went after him. In Asalpur, around 45km from Jaipur, the chasing teams got the railway crossing closed. Finding himself surrounded by police, Jitu opened fire.

Two constables, Tarachand Choudhary and Chhoturam Kumawat, got bullet injuries in the shootout in which more than 10 rounds were fired.

Agarwal, station house officer of Bagru police station, was in police vehicle behind two civil vehicles. When he saw Jitu driving back towards him, he asked his driver to speed on the gas and collide it head-on with Jitu’s sedan.

The sedan swirled in the air and landed in a nearby farmland, upside down. Trapped behind the steering wheel, Jitu continued to fire until cops overpowered him and dragged him out of the car. Police recovered three pistols, six magazines and 52 cartridges from him. His accomplice, Sunit Jat, who fled from the upended car, was also caught.

Jitu and Sunil are in police custody at Jobner police station and being questioned by the Jaipur, Ajmer and Indore police. The man is wanted by the Indore and Delhi police, too, for murder cases, police said.

Ajmer’s additional superintendent of police Sarita Singh did a lot of home work on Jitu’s criminal antecedents after the murder of foreign exchange trader Manish Moolchandani in February this year. “He is a tech-savvy criminal, who never uses mobile phones. For extortion, he makes internet calls through mobile apps and kills for money,” she said.

Jitu was hired by Rohit Sethi in Indore to kill businessman Sandeep Agarwal, said Indore’s senior superintendent of police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, who has sent a team to Jaipur.

In Delhi, Jitu was also part of a daylight gang war near the Dwarka Mod Metro station on the busy Najafgarh Road in west Delhi on May 18, police said. In the video of the shootout that circulated on social media, Jitu was identified by the limp in his gait, Ajmer police officer said.

Jitu studied until second year in college and worked in a telecom company in Jaipur from where he picked up knowledge about mobile technology, the officer added. “He doesn’t have a fixed gang and hires people locally where he goes for a crime,” she said.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 12:42 IST