Two factions in Rajasthan cricket body plan separate Under-19 cricket tournaments

The never-ending tussle between the two factions of the Rajasthan Cricket Association has once again come to fore with the two groups now organizing their own Under-19 cricket tournaments.

The RCA has practically remained in a flux for the past 18 months due to constant factional disputes. Ever since CP Joshi was elected the RCA president, a tussle has been raging on between his supporters and those allied with former RCA president Lalit Modi.

The factional disputes reared head even during the recent IPL matches that returned to Jaipur after a gap of four years. The BCCI had banned the RCA and had put a pre-condition that it would get IPL matches only after Lalit Modi was removed from all the posts he held in the state cricket body.

The Rajasthan Sports Council recently took possession of the RCA office and the main cricket ground due to the ongoing dispute.

Now, the two groups are organizing their own under-19 cricket tournaments.

Joshi group’s cricket championship kicked off on Sunday in Rajsamand while the Modi faction has decided to organize it from June 28.

RCA secretary Rajendra Singh Nandu, who belongs to the Modi faction, said that the tournament organised by the Joshi faction was illegal as they decided the schedule without informing the secretary. Secretary is the chief executive of RCA.

“We have decided to hold under-19 cricket tournament from June 28 at district level,” Nandu said. He said he has asked district cricket associations not to play in the Joshi-supported tournament.

Nandu claimed that the Joshi faction did not let the Dungarpur president and Member of Parliament Harvardan Singh’s team play in the tournament.

However, a close aide of Joshi and former RCA vice president Vivek Vyas said the Dungapur team was playing in the tournament. Dungarpur district cricket association is allied to the Modi faction.

Former Ranji skipper Mohammed Aslam said that the dispute should be resolved because eventually it were the cricketers who ended up being at the receiving end. “They are thinking what to do or what not to do,” Aslam said.

Former skipper Pankaj Singh and Vinit Saxena too are not happy with the situation at the RCA. Cricket should not suffer, they said.

Nandu said 15 districts that are allied with the Modi group comprising Nagaur, Dholpur, Sriganganagar, Jalore, Banswara, Alwar, Bundi, Baran, Hanumagarh, Pali, Jodhpur, Dungarpur, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Bharatpur and Pratapgarh will not play in the Joshi group’s tournament.

On the other hand, Joshi’s ally and joint secretary Mahendra Nahar said that Modi supported 10 districts are not playing in the tournament.