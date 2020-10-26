Wearing masks to be mandatory in Rajasthan, state govt to propose bill

jaipur

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 23:57 IST

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the state government is considering making wearing masks mandatory in the state. For this, a bill will be proposed in the upcoming assembly session.

He said that Covid-19 can be avoided only by adopting preventive measures such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly.

Urging people to avoid bursting crackers on Diwali, the chief minister said the pollution caused by fireworks increases the risk of spreading Covid-19 virus and adversely affects the health of the infected persons and those who have recovered people.

“As the medical experts have suggested, we should celebrate Diwali without crackers and inspire others to save lives from corona,” he said during a dialogue on the success of ‘No Mask-No Entry-Public Movement against Corona’ campaign with officials, NCC scouts, and coordinators associated with Nehru Yuva Kendras.

The CM said that every section of the society should join the government with a commitment to make the campaign successful.