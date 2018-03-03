Will win 180 seats in Rajasthan, says BJP state chief

Exuding confidence after party’s victories in the Left citadels, Tripura and Nagaland, the BJP Saturday said it will now win 180 of the total 200 seats in Rajasthan that goes to polls later this year.

The ruling party that lost the bypolls to two Lok Sabha and one assembly seats held in January, said the wins in the two Northeast states will “infuse enthusiasm into the BJP workers.”

“BJP’s victory in Tripura and Nagaland prove that people want ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’. People have expressed their faith in BJP. It is also an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public welfare schems,” said Ashok Parnami, state BJP president.

“Congress has always played politics of appeasement and divided the people based on their castes due to which it is fading away in the entire country,” Parnami said, adding BJP “will win 180 seats in Rajasthan assembly election.”

The Congress, however, downplayed the results and reminded the BJP of the Gujarat assembly election result.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, “There is no Modi wave and countdown has begun for BJP from Gujarat. The wounds that the BJP got in Gujarat polls will not heal in assembly or parliamentary elections in Rajasthan.”

On BJP’s victories in Tripura and Nagaland, Gehlot said, BJP should not remain in any illusion as “in Northeast, the governments have been formed by the party that had been ruling at Centre”. “In Meghalaya, Congress will form the government,” he added.

