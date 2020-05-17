e-paper
Home / Jaipur / With 123 more patients, total 5,083 Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan; two more deaths reported

With 123 more patients, total 5,083 Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan; two more deaths reported

The deaths were reported from Jaipur, taking the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state to 128, they said.

jaipur Updated: May 17, 2020 16:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
A total of 123 fresh cases were reported on Sunday and 37 of them are from Jaipur alone. This takes the total number of positive cases in the state to 5,083, the officials said.
A total of 123 fresh cases were reported on Sunday and 37 of them are from Jaipur alone. This takes the total number of positive cases in the state to 5,083, the officials said.
         

Two deaths and 123 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, officials said.

The deaths were reported from Jaipur, taking the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state to 128, they said.

A total of 123 fresh cases were reported on Sunday and 37 of them are from Jaipur alone. This takes the total number of positive cases in the state to 5,083, the officials said.

The 37 cases in Jaipur include 14 from jails (12 from central jail and two from district jail), an official said.

Dungarpur and Udaipur reported 18 and 16 cases respectively while 11 cases were reported from Jodhpur, 10 from Rajsamand, seven from Sikar, six from Pali, five from Bikaner, two each from Jhunjhunu and Kota and one each from Ajmer, Barmer, Bhilwara, Dausa, Jalore, Karauli, Nagaur, Pratapgarh and Sawaimadhopur. As many as 128 COVID-19 patients have died, 2,992 patients have recovered so far and there are 1,963 active cases in the state as of now, according to the state government’s data.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
