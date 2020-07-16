e-paper
Home / Jaipur / With 143 new cases, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally reaches 26,580

With 143 new cases, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally reaches 26,580

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally on Thursday reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

jaipur Updated: Jul 16, 2020 14:03 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
According to the health department, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 26,580 including 6,459 active cases and 534 deaths.
According to the health department, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 26,580 including 6,459 active cases and 534 deaths.(Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)
         

As many as 143 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

According to the health department, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 26,580 including 6,459 active cases and 534 deaths.

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally on Thursday reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of Covid-19 cases includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths.

