Rajasthan woman on dharna for arrest of those who allegedly chopped off her nose

A woman, whose nose was allegedly chopped off by her daughter’s in-laws in Barmer on December 28 last year, has sat on a dharna against police inaction in the matter.

The woman alleged that she had lodged a case with the Dhorimanna police two weeks ago, but the police are not taking action in the matter.

According to case details, the woman had married off her daughter to a man in Lukhu village four years ago. A few months after the marriage, her daughter left her in-laws over some dispute and started living with her. Three months ago, she married off her daughter to another person in Bachdau village. Miffed with this, her daughter’s previous in-laws allegedly attacked her family on December 28 and chopped off her nose with a sharp-edged weapon and also beat up her husband with sticks.

After getting the information, police reached the spot and the injured were rushed to a primary health centre, from where after first aid the woman was referred to a government hospital in Barmer and later to Jodhpur. On the basis of her statement, police lodged a case against two accused under sections 307 and 458 of the IPC.

On Wednesday, the woman, along with her family members, sat on a dharna outside the collectorate in Barmer. In her memorandum to the district administration and police officials, the woman alleged that the accused, who are member of a caste panchayat, have threatened her family members that they would teach them such a lesson that they would not be in a position to face the society.

Demanding security to her family, the woman pleaded for the arrest of the accused. The woman warned that if no action would be taken in the matter soon, she will go on a hunger strike.

Barmer superintendent of police Rashi Dorga Dudi said that the police have taken the case “very seriously”. She said that after registering the case the police are continuously making efforts to arrest the accused, who are at large. Dudi said that she also met the victim and her family members and assured them about the action. The SP claimed that after the victims had agreed to withdraw their protest after she spoke to them. However, till the last report came in, the woman and her family members were sitting on the dharna.

It was the second such incident in Barmer in a year. In July, a jilted lover had allegedly chopped off a woman’s nose and killed her husband with a sharp-edged weapon. The woman was living with the accused for past two months but decided to return to her husband later. Miffed with this, the accused had chopped off the woman’s nose and killed her husband.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 09:41 IST