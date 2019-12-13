e-paper
BS Yediyurappa visits Congress leader Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru hospital

BS Yediyurappa was accompanied by state ministers KS Eshwarappa and Basavaraja Bommai.

karnataka Updated: Dec 13, 2019 10:40 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday paid a visit to Congress leader Siddaramaiah who is admitted in a hospital
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday paid a visit to Congress leader Siddaramaiah who is admitted in a hospital (Karnataka BJP/Twitter)
         

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday paid a visit to Congress leader Siddaramaiah who is admitted in a hospital here after he complained of chest pain last night.

Yediyurappa was accompanied by state ministers KS Eshwarappa and Basavaraja Bommai.

Confirming the Congress leader’s heart problem, his son Yatindra Siddaramaiah, had said: “My father has a heart problem. Dr Ramesh has been looking after him from the beginning. Earlier he had a similar angioplasty. Today (Wednesday) doctor said that blood circulation to his heart is not proper. He underwent angioplasty on doctor’s advice.”Earlier on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah had denied the ‘rumours’ about his health and termed them as ‘baseless’.”Rumours about my health are baseless. I am healthy and fine. I have come to the doctor for a regular health check-up so there is no need to worry,” Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

