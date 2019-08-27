‘Even a rival like me pities Yediyurappa’, says Siddaramaiah after portfolio allocation in Karnataka

karnataka

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:30 IST

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday he pitied Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, amid reports of dissidence within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after cabinet portfolios were allocated on Monday.

Siddaramaiah’s remarks came a day after some senior ministers expressed unhappiness over the selection of two of the three deputy chief ministers. Seniors were angry because CN Ashwath Narayan, a first time minister, and Laxman Savadi, who is not a member of either house of the legislature, were made deputy chief ministers, overlooking several experienced leaders.

The selection of Savadi, who had resigned in 2012 after being caught watching porn in the assembly in 2012, had caused much heartburn, especially from MLA Umesh Katti, who also hails from Belagavi district like Savadi. Savadi lost in last year’s assembly election to Mahesh Kumathahalli, one of the 17 disqualified MLAs who brought down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

“This is the first time in Karnataka history that there are three deputy chief ministers. The BJP central leadership has done this, maybe they don’t want to give Yediyurappa a free hand,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

After that the former chief minister put out a series of tweets, saying: “Looking at the injustice and disrespect shown to Yediyurappa, even a political rival like me feels pity for him.”

After the portfolios were announced Siddaramaiah said that mid-term polls might be called within a year. “I have asked the workers to strengthen the party and be ready… Nobody believes this government will last very long,” he had said.

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa said on Tuesday that there was no dissidence within his party.

Tourism minister CT Ravi also rubbished the reports that he would resign from his post. “I’m a loyal party worker and I’ve never expected anything. I didn’t expect to be made a minister so where’s the question of demanding any portfolio,” he said.

BJP national general secretary BL Santosh added to the confusion.

“Yediyurappa has become the chief minister but one can’t predict how long he will last,” he said.

