Shivakumar hits out at I-T dept after getting notice for gifting phones to MPs

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 3 in an alleged money laundering case and was in judicial custody at the Tihar Jail.

karnataka Updated: Oct 28, 2019 08:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
The former minister said he was under watch and his every step was closely monitored.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
         

Former minister and Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Sunday lashed out at investigating agencies for serving notices on him for gifting phones to a few MPs, including some from the BJP, and not on those who received the devices.

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 3 in an alleged money laundering case and was in judicial custody at the Tihar Jail.

On Saturday, he returned to a rousing welcome from Delhi to Bengaluru after getting bail.

Holding a press conference at the party office on Sunday, Shivakumar said, As irrigation minister I had to deal with certain issues. Some people asked me to give them some latest phones, which I gave. Immediately I received a notice from the I-T department.” “Following the notice, I showed expenditure from personal account, not from any other,” he said.

He said barring three persons, all other people whom he gifted phones had accepted them.

“All those who gave statements (against me) have received phones from me. The notice should also be served to them, isnt it? Shouldnt notice be served on all those who received gifts above Rs 50,000? But I dont want to raise that issue,” he said.

“I dont want to go to that level, a peeved Shivakumar told reporters.

The former minister said he was under watch and his every step was closely monitored.

This is only an example how I was tortured. It has been going on for the past one year. I will bring these facts up in some forum. I will have to bring it to the knowledge of people, but at an appropriate time, Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar said he should be liable to punishment if he has done anything wrong. He claimed he never committed any and was ready to contest the allegations.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 08:30 IST

Delhi air quality dips to ‘very poor’ post-Diwali, Mumbai breathes easy
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Iraqi intel officers
BJP, Sena in tug-of-war to get support of more MLAs in Maharashtra
How Sharad Pawar managed to woo back Marathas
Over 40 skulls, dozens of bones, fetus found in drug cartel den in Mexico
Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
