Supreme Court to tomorrow hear Congress plea on Yediyurappa’s leaked clip

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:04 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition by Congress on the leak of video where Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa purportedly says that rebel legislators in the state were “kept in Mumbai under the watch” of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah.

Senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before the top court, which agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday.

The SC had last month reserved its verdict on petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote of the HD Kumaraswamy government.

In a viral video, Yediyurappa, addressing party workers in Hubli, is purportedly seen expressing displeasure over the opposition from BJP leaders over tickets being given to rebel MLAs for the December 5 bypolls to 15 seats.

“You are aware that the decision on 17 (legislators) was not taken by Yediyurappa or any other state leader. It was known to the national president and under his watch for about two or two-and-a-half (months) they were kept in Mumbai and things happened. All of you are aware of it, right?” Yediyurappa is heard saying.

The chief minister has accused the Congress of trying to “create confusion” and said the rebel MLAs from Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) resigned on their own. He said the BJP had nothing to do with it.

“This is false propaganda...people will teach a lesson (to the Congress) in the by-election,” he said.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal said that the video shows that BJP is misusing all government agencies to “poach” opposition MLAs and “destabilize” governments.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said the BJP has been “exposed” and it is for the “people have to judge them”.