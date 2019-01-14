Two helmet-less riders die in road accidents in Pune

Two motorcyclists who were driving without wearing were killed in two separate road accidents on Saturday. In the first case, a tempo traveller rammed onto motorcyclist Satish Shivaji Hapre (33), a resident of Moha in Ahmednagar district in front of Hotel Royal Punjab in Katraj on Saturday night at around 2.30 am. According to the police, the accident took place as the driver lost control over the wheels and hit the motorcycle being driven by Hapre.

The victim sustained serious head injuries and was proclaimed dead on his arrival at the hospital.Police Sub Inspector B.H Ahiwale said that the two wheeler rider was not wearing the helmet at the time of the accident. A case under rash and negligent driving has been lodged against the unidentified driver at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station. “ The deceased has been staying with his relatives in Pune for the past couple of days as he was having a dispute with his wife. Hapre was unemployed and was searching for a job here in the city ,” he said.

In the second accident, Vishal Mewada (17), a resident of Sasane Nagar in Hadapsar has lodged a complaint that his friend Mainuddin Salamat Shaikh ( 17), a resident of Sayyed Nagar in Hadapsar was killed after his two wheeler was hit by a speeding mini tempo driven by Akash Datta Netke (19), a resident of Loni Kalbhor at around 12.15 pm near Golden Bakery in Sasane Nagar in Ramtekdi on Saturday.

The Hadapsar Police have lodged a case of rash and negligent driving against Netke who is absconding. PSI S P Shedage is investigating further in the case. The city traffic branch under guidance of Pune CP K Venkatesham has been relentless pursuing helmet-less drivers and carrying out a sustained campaign to create helmet literacy in the city for the safety of the residents.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 17:05 IST