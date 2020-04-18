85-year-old Kerala man dies after recovering from Covid-19

kerala

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 12:33 IST

An 85-year-old man in Kerala’s Malappuram, who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus disease and later negative in repeated tests, died early on Saturday morning.

The man was under treatment for diabetes, kidney and heart-related ailments in the state-run Manjeri Medical College hospital, according to news agency PTI.

Jafar Malik, Malappuram’s district collector, said he was declared cured after his last three samples taken on April 7, 10 and 13 came out negative.

“He was under observation in the ICU and in the last two days there were a lot of complications,” Malik was quoted as saying by PTI.

Malik clarified that it was not a Covid-19 related death.

KK Shailaja, the state’s health minister, also said the man did not die due to Covid-19 and that he was suffering from age-related ailments.

“The body will be handed over to his family and Covid-19 protocol for cremation does not need to be followed,” she said, according to news agency ANI.

“The man was in ICU and was undergoing treatment for coronary artery disease, kidney ailment and diabetes,” KV Nandakumar, the superintendent of the Manjeri Medical College Hospital, also said.

According to the protocol, two samples have to be taken if a person dies due to Covid-19. However, in this case, three were taken and all tested negative for Covid-19.

Malik said there would be restrictions due to the lockdown and that no more than 20 people can attend the funeral when asked about the protocol.

