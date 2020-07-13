e-paper
Home / Kerala / Accused in Kerala gold smuggling case test negative for Covid-19

Accused in Kerala gold smuggling case test negative for Covid-19

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair’s swabs were taken for the RT-PCR test at Aluva district hospital earlier and both are now in quarantine centres.

kerala Updated: Jul 13, 2020 06:55 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kochi
Special NIA court had on July 12 sent accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to 14-day judicial remand in the gold smuggling case.
Special NIA court had on July 12 sent accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to 14-day judicial remand in the gold smuggling case.(ANI Photo)
         

The two key accused -Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair- in the smuggling of 30 kg gold through a diplomatic channel in Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram who have been sent to three-day judicial custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kochi have tested negative for Covid-19.

Their swabs were taken for the RT-PCR test at Aluva district hospital earlier and both are now in quarantine centres.

The duo will be produced before special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday and the court will consider NIA’s demand for 10 days of custody.

Special NIA court had on July 12 sent accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to 14-day judicial remand in the gold smuggling case.

Earlier the NIA team from Bengaluru reached Kochi NIA office with the duo. Both were detained by NIA from Bengaluru, Karnataka on Saturday.

Swapna is named as the second accused and Sandeep has been named as the fourth accused in the FIR registered by NIA and both have been slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, (UAPA) along with first accused Sarith PS and third accused Fazil Fareed.

Sarith PS has been arrested by the Customs, while Fazil Fareed is still at large. NIA officials yesterday conducted a detailed interrogation of Sarith after reaching the Customs office in Kochi where he is in custody.

Kerala DGP had constituted a special investigation team headed by Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police G Poonguzhali.

The Customs Department had on July 5 seized 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore concealed in diplomatic consignment at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

