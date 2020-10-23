e-paper
Home / Kerala / Covid in Kerala: Avoid crowding during festive season, warns health minister

Covid in Kerala: Avoid crowding during festive season, warns health minister

kerala Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 23:01 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The health minister pointed out that the ceremony of ‘Vidyarambham’- the initiation of small children into the world of letters which is to be held on Monday should also be celebrated without crowding.
In wake of the rising number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Kerala, state health minister KK Shailaja on Friday warned people against crowding during the festive season.

According to a press release, Shailaja said, “The Navratri celebrations this year are different from what we have had in previous years. All parts of the state are under threat from the Covid-19 pandemic. The increase in the number of patients over the age of 60 is alarming.”

The health minister pointed out that the ceremony of ‘Vidyarambham’- the initiation of small children into the world of letters which is to be held on Monday should also be celebrated without crowding.

Kerala on Friday reported 8,511 fresh Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths which pushed the tally to 364,895. Nearly 281,000 people have recovered from the disease till now and active cases are inching towards the 100,000-mark.

Out of the fresh cases, Malappuram has added 1,375 cases which is the highest followed by Thrissur (1,020). Other places such as Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam have logged 890 and 874 cases respectively.

At least 280,184 people are under observation in various districts of the state which includes 22,780 in hospitals. Over 4.2 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 tally on Friday climbed to over 7.76 million after 54,366 fresh cases and 690 related deaths were recorded. The active cases have reached 695,509 while recoveries are nearing 7 million. Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi are some of the states which continue to be worst hit from the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

