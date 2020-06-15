e-paper
Home / Kerala / Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena marries DYFI president Mohammed Riyas

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena marries DYFI president Mohammed Riyas

Around 25 people took part in the ceremony, which was held in Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s official residence.

kerala Updated: Jun 15, 2020 12:50 IST
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
This is the second marriage for both Riyas and Veena.
This is the second marriage for both Riyas and Veena.(Sourced)
         

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena T, married the president of the youth wing of the CPI(M), PA Mohammed Riyas, in a simple ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

At least 25 people participated in the ceremony, which was held in the chief minister’s official residence.

Veena is the managing director of Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a start-up company based in Bengaluru, and Riyas, an advocate and the president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

This is the second marriage for both Riyas and Veena.

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress lawmaker from Thiruvananthapuram, had tweeted about the wedding on Thursday, saying he had spoken with Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Finally, took the opportunity to convey my blessings for his daughter’s marriage tomorrow. Life must go on amid a pandemic, and “love in the time of COVID” carries a special joy!” he said.

