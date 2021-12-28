e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / Kerala: Gender Park to host 3-day global meet at Kozhikode in February

Kerala: Gender Park to host 3-day global meet at Kozhikode in February

The three-day conference, beginning on February 11, will be held at The Gender Parks Kozhikode campus in a partially- digital (hybrid) format, given the prevalence of Covid-19.

kerala Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 21:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Minister for Health, Social Justice and Women & Child Development K K Shailaja announced the conduct of the conference by releasing the brochure.
Kerala Minister for Health, Social Justice and Women & Child Development K K Shailaja announced the conduct of the conference by releasing the brochure.(ANI)
         

The Gender Park, in partnership with UN Women, is organising the second edition of International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE) at Kozhikode in coming February, enablingstakeholders to engage with different aspects of sustainable entrepreneurships and social businesses.

The three-day conference, beginning on February 11, will be held at The Gender Parks Kozhikode campus in a partially- digital (hybrid) format, given the prevalence of Covid-19.

The focal theme is Gender in Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Business: The Mediating Role of Empowerment, seeking to throw light on the critical linkages between entrepreneurship, economic growth and poverty reduction, a press release said.

Kerala Minister for Health, Social Justice and Women & Child Development K K Shailaja announced the conduct of the conference by releasing the brochure.

Present on the occasion were UN Women Deputy Country Representative Nishtha Satyam, Biju Prabhakar , Secretary, Social Justice and Women & Child Development, and Dr P T M Sunish, CEO of The Gender Park, an autonomous body under the state government.

Around 50 speakers, primarily industry experts and academics, will address the event featuring several delegates who include budding entrepreneurs and social innovators from national and international quarters. They will share knowledge and experiences.

Shailaja said the conference envisages an initiation of policy-level dialogue and gender-sensitive interventions for socially-inclined entrepreneurship models.

The Gender Park had in November 2015 hosted the first ICGE in association with UN Women.

tags
top news
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
Kohli posts heart-warming ‘Thank You’ message after winning ICC honour
Kohli posts heart-warming ‘Thank You’ message after winning ICC honour
MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In