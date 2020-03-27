e-paper
Home / Kerala / Kerala man commits suicide over liquor unavailability amid Covid-19 lockdown

Kerala man commits suicide over liquor unavailability amid Covid-19 lockdown

Liquor outlets in the southern states have been closed till April 14 as part of the 21-day lockdown across the country put in place to ensure social distancing to check the coronavirus pandemic.

kerala Updated: Mar 27, 2020 22:40 IST
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
People queue up outside a liquor outlet before closure with scant regard for social distancing, on Day 2 of the three week nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Vivek Nair / Hindustan Times)
         

A man committed suicide in Kerala’s Thrissur after he failed to get liquor amid the countrywide lockdown to fight the coronavirus from spreading, his relatives said on Friday.

Kerala is among the hardest-hit states with 148 cases of Covid-19 disease.

His body was found on Friday morning. Sanoj’s relatives said he had shown withdrawal symptoms.

“We expect such cases. So, we have opened more de-addiction centres in the state. It is a big social issue,” AC Moideen, the state minister who belongs to Thrissur, said.

The decision came after the government was flooded with complaints about “irrational behaviour” and withdrawal symptoms.

The closure of bars and other outlets will be the longest for liquor shops in the state since a partial prohibition was revoked in 2017.

