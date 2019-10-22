e-paper
Kerala Congress MP’s wife equates fate with rape, draws netizens’ ire

“Fate is like rape, if you can’t resist it, then try to enjoy it,” wrote Anna Lina Eden, wife of Congress MP Hibi Eden on top of two video clips posted on Facebook to depict the plight of her daughter and husband during the floods following rains in Kochi.

kerala Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Kochi
Congress MP Hibi Eden with his wife Ann Eden.(Photo: @HibiEden/Twitter)
         

The title of a Facebook post put up by Congress MP Hibi Eden’s wife, drawing an analogy between fate and rape, has created an uproar on the social media.

Hibi Eden represents Ernakulam constituency.

“Fate is like rape, if you can’t resist it, then try to enjoy it,” wrote Anna Lina Eden on top of two video clips posted on the site to depict the plight of her daughter and husband Eden during the floods following rains in Kochi on Monday.

While one video showed her daughter being evacuated from their waterlogged residence on Monday, another clips showed her husband enjoying a sizzler somewhere.

Social media users came down heavily on Anna for her anti-women comments, with some even attacking her for allegedly using vulgar language.

Sensing the ire of the people, she removed the post from her Facebook account.

In another Facebook post, Anna expressed regret, saying through the post she was making an effort to overcome with a smile, a crisis that hit her life following the serious illness of her father.

Anna said, as the wife of a people’s representative, she understands the pain and difficulties of the people and has always tried to stand with them.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 17:27 IST

Infosys investors lose Rs 53,000 crore as shares tank amid row over CEO
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
‘Not doing it’: Bengal CM on Centre’s detention camps for ‘foreigners’
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
2 BSP leaders garlanded with shoes, paraded outside party office in Rajasthan
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
