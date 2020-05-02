e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / On re-opening liquor shops, bars in Kerala, minister says no urgency

On re-opening liquor shops, bars in Kerala, minister says no urgency

The Union Home Ministry had on Friday issued detailed guidelines, specifying activities allowed in the three zones - Red, Orange and Green - apart from what is permitted and not allowed country-wide.

kerala Updated: May 02, 2020 14:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thiruvananthapuram
A man walks after buying a newspaper at a bus terminus which has been shut down for more than a month as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kochi, Kerala, India.
A man walks after buying a newspaper at a bus terminus which has been shut down for more than a month as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kochi, Kerala, India.(AP)
         

The Kerala government has not taken any decision on re-opening of bars and state-run beverages outlets or resume online sale of liquor that were shut owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, state Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said on Saturday.

The Union Home Ministry had on Friday issued detailed guidelines, specifying activities allowed in the three zones - Red, Orange and Green - apart from what is permitted and not allowed country-wide.

The Home Ministry had said sale of liquor, paan and tobacco to be allowed after ensuring minimum of six feet in social distancing; not over five people at one time at the shop.

Ramakrishnan told reporters that the state government has given instructions to clean and disinfect the state-run beverage outlets before re-opening and make arrangements so that those coming there should be able to maintain social distancing and other health precautions.

“However, we have not taken any decision regarding the re-opening of the beverages outlets after May 4. There is no urgency in taking a decision now. We will evaluate the Centre’s guidelines and decide accordingly,” he said.

“In case we need to implement strict restrictions somewhere, we will do that,” he said.

Following the lockdown protocol, the Left government had closed all the liquor shops since March 24.

top news
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
LIVE: Special train with 847 migrants departs from Nashik for Lucknow
LIVE: Special train with 847 migrants departs from Nashik for Lucknow
Discounts, 0% loans & more: How car makers are desperately trying to woo buyers
Discounts, 0% loans & more: How car makers are desperately trying to woo buyers
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
We strictly follow user privacy protection laws: Xiaomi
We strictly follow user privacy protection laws: Xiaomi
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper