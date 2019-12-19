e-paper
Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act gains momentum in Kerala

Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act gains momentum in Kerala

Hundred took to the streets in Kochi and Kozhikkode demanding scrapping of the CAA. In both places female protesters outnumbered male protesters.

Dec 19, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Thiruvananthapuram
Students hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, outside Reserve Bank of India in Kochi.
Students hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, outside Reserve Bank of India in Kochi.(ANI)
         

Multiple organizations took out protest rallies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kerala as several youth outfits laid a siege to the Raj Bhawan for hours together. Except for a few minor scuffles and a water cannon being discharged outside the Raj Bhawan the rallies were mostly peaceful.

Workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Youth Congress were charged with a water cannon and a scuffle between the police and the protesters broke out when they tried to break the cordon. A showdown was averted after elders intervened and police also kept maximum restraint.

Hundred took to the streets in Kochi and Kozhikkode demanding scrapping of the CAA. In both places female protesters outnumbered male protesters. They raised slogans saying that the “new act was divisive and discriminatory in nature and was aimed at polarizing the society”.

In Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam and Cochin University of Science and Technology students belonging to Left outfits organized marches. In Maharaja’s College teachers, non-teaching staff and others organized a human chain against CAA. In Kollam (south Kerala) and other places in Kerala saw spontaneous rallies.

