Home / Kolkata / Antibody test conducted on CPI(M) members during state committee meet

Antibody test conducted on CPI(M) members during state committee meet

Samples collected by the partys medical cell will be sent to the laboratory of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Chennai for testing.

kolkata Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:10 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Kolkata
CPI(M) conducted rapid antibody test for Covid-19 on around 70 of its West Bengal state committee members(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

The CPI(M) on Friday conducted rapid antibody test for Covid-19 on around 70 of its West Bengal state committee members who attended a meeting here, party sources said.

Samples collected by the partys medical cell will be sent to the laboratory of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Chennai for testing.

For the first time since March, the West Bengal CPI(M) held its state committee meeting on Friday, and around 70 of its members were present physically.

“For three months, we have been conducting virtual meetings on software developed by our party’s IT experts.

Today, for the first time, we conducted the state committee meeting by maintaining social distancing norms.

“Ahead of the meeting, antibody tests were conducted on each member present by doctors of the party’s medical cell,” a senior party leader said.

The tests were conducted following the guidelines of the ICMR, the leader said.

West Bengal on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,198 Covid-19 cases, bringing the virus count to 27,109. The metropolis also registered the highest one-day spike with 374 cases.

