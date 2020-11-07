e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Bengal tourism minister Gautam Deb tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

Bengal tourism minister Gautam Deb tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

State health officials said Deb was feeling unwell and undertook a Covid-19 test which came back positive on Friday. On Thursday, he was also present at the administrative review meeting held at state secretariat ‘Nabanna.’

kolkata Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Kolkata
West Bengal tourism minister Gautam Deb (Image courtesy: twitter.com/Gautamdebmic)
West Bengal tourism minister Gautam Deb (Image courtesy: twitter.com/Gautamdebmic)
         

West Bengal Tourism Minister Gautam Deb tested positive for Covid-19, following which he was hospitalised, Health Department officials said on Saturday.

Deb undertook the Covid-19 test after he was feeling unwell, they said.

His test result came in as positive on Friday, officials said, adding that he was admitted to a hospital in Siliguri.

Deb was present at the administrative review meeting held at state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ on Thursday.

He also held meetings with party leaders in Siliguri on Friday.

“All those who have met him were asked to go on isolation. The vehicle used by Deb and his residence were sanitised on Saturday morning,” a Health official said.

Earlier, Sundarbans Affairs Minister Manturam Pakhira, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose and Food Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick were diagnosed with Covid-19 and recovered. PTI SCH SOM SOM

tags
top news
India’s candidate elected to key UN committee in closely contested race
India’s candidate elected to key UN committee in closely contested race
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
5 SHOs removed for laxity in containing Durga puja violence in Bihar’s Munger
5 SHOs removed for laxity in containing Durga puja violence in Bihar’s Munger
Woman, 4-year-old son fall to death from 17th floor in Greater Noida West
Woman, 4-year-old son fall to death from 17th floor in Greater Noida West
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In