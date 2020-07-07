e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Cop succumbs to Covid-19 in West Bengal

Cop succumbs to Covid-19 in West Bengal

The cop was initially admitted to a hospital in Howrah as he was running a fever. As his condition did not improve, he was moved to a private hospital where he was tested positive for coronavirus, said a senior health department official.

kolkata Updated: Jul 07, 2020 18:38 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Kolkata
A police personnel posted at the Howrah Commissionerate succumbed to Covid-19
A police personnel posted at the Howrah Commissionerate succumbed to Covid-19 (PTI (representative image))
         

A police personnel posted at the Howrah Commissionerate succumbed to Covid-19 at a hospital here on Tuesday, a senior health department official said.

The man was initially admitted to a hospital in Howrah as he was running a fever, he said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

After his condition deteriorated, he was moved to a private hospital here, the official said.

“He had tested negative for the disease at the Howrah hospital. As his condition did not improve, he was then moved to a private hospital. There, he tested positive for Covid-19. This morning, he succumbed to the disease,” the official said.

So far, at least two policemen in West Bengal have died due to Covid-19, he added.

tags
top news
Chinese envoy steps in to save PM Oli govt, her office says don’t want NCP in trouble
Chinese envoy steps in to save PM Oli govt, her office says don’t want NCP in trouble
NIA makes 7th arrest in Pulwama terror attack case
NIA makes 7th arrest in Pulwama terror attack case
ED slaps money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL for airport scam
ED slaps money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL for airport scam
Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP govt of dressing up crime statistics
Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP govt of dressing up crime statistics
Shashi Tharoor uses PM Modi’s 2013 tweet to target response to China
Shashi Tharoor uses PM Modi’s 2013 tweet to target response to China
SC notice to Centre on plea for refund of ticket for flights cancelled due to Covid
SC notice to Centre on plea for refund of ticket for flights cancelled due to Covid
‘Told him to get a haircut’: When Chopra shared room with Dhoni in 2004
‘Told him to get a haircut’: When Chopra shared room with Dhoni in 2004
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In