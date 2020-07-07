Cop succumbs to Covid-19 in West Bengal

kolkata

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 18:38 IST

A police personnel posted at the Howrah Commissionerate succumbed to Covid-19 at a hospital here on Tuesday, a senior health department official said.

The man was initially admitted to a hospital in Howrah as he was running a fever, he said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

After his condition deteriorated, he was moved to a private hospital here, the official said.

“He had tested negative for the disease at the Howrah hospital. As his condition did not improve, he was then moved to a private hospital. There, he tested positive for Covid-19. This morning, he succumbed to the disease,” the official said.

So far, at least two policemen in West Bengal have died due to Covid-19, he added.