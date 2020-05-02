e-paper
Home / Kolkata / 2300 students stranded in Kota amid lockdown return home to Bengal’s Siliguri

2300 students stranded in Kota amid lockdown return home to Bengal’s Siliguri

The students were stranded in Kota amid the lockdown and the guardians had appealed to the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to take steps to bring back those students.

kolkata Updated: May 02, 2020 06:41 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Siliguri (West Bengal)
A health worker checks the body temperature of a student after he arrived with others by bus from other states to their home in West Bengal state during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Siliguri.
A health worker checks the body temperature of a student after he arrived with others by bus from other states to their home in West Bengal state during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Siliguri. (AFP File Photo )
         

Hundreds of students studying in Rajasthan’s Kota returned to Siliguri on Friday via buses. A total of 2300 students arrived in Asansol, Kolkata and Siliguri in West Bengal via 84 buses .

The students were stranded in Kota amid the lockdown and the guardians had appealed to the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to take steps to bring back those students.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Speaking to ANI, Pallavi Roy, an engineering student said, “I am very happy to be back in my hometown. In Kota, Covid-19 cases are surging so several States were taking initiatives to bring back the stranded people.”

“We were thinking that why our government is not taking any initiative. So we were requesting our State government to take some steps. I am grateful to Rajasthan and West Bengal Governments,” she added.

Eagerly waiting for her daughter to arrive here, Ravi Kant Tiwari said that his family was worried about their daughter who was stranded in Kota amid Covid-19 crisis.

Also read| Covid-19: What you need to know today

Speaking to ANI, Goutam Deb, State Tourism Minister said, “Mamata Banerjee has taken all initiatives to bring back the stranded students from Kota. She contacted the Rajasthan chief minister. Total 2300 students via 84 buses have come back to West Bengal from Kota.”

The move comes after, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Wednesday granted the permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Meanwhile, the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks.

