Six killed, Kolkata swamped as heavy rains lash West Bengal

Five people were killed in lightning strikes and one drowned after heavy monsoon rains and thunderstorms lashed West Bengal on Monday, a state disaster management official said.

A seven-year-old boy was killed in Purulia district’s Bhomragora village and two others were killed in Rajendrapur of Basirhat II block and Keutepara in North 24 Parganas district due to lightning strikes, he said.

A woman from Basanti block of Charpara village, and a man from Namkhana block of Uttar Chandanpiri village in South 24 Parganas were also killed in lightning strikes, the official said.

An 18-year-old person drowned in Sutunga river in Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar district during the rains, he added.

Kolkata and its neighbouring districts of Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas were lashed by torrential rains that affected life in the state on Monday morning. The weather office has predicted more rains in the next 48 hours.

Heavy rains affected train services in the state.

“Drivers had to slow down trains at some places. Since the rains were scattered and not uniform everywhere, the trains slowed down to different degrees in different areas,” the spokesperson of South Eastern Railway said on Monday.

Flights, however, were on schedule as winds and visibility were within the limit, said Atul Dixit, director of Kolkata airport.

Waterlogging was reported at Kolkata’s Theatre Road, Mahatma Gandhi road, Central Avenue, Ultadanga, Tollygunge, Dumdum, Syed Amir Ali Avenue. Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials said there was a high tide in Hooghly river that prevented drainage of water from the city.

Traffic slowed down to snail’s pace in the business district of Kolkata.

Police sergeant Samrat Dhali said the force was trying to ensure smooth movement of vehicles in the city. In Gariahat, few pedestrians ventured outside amid reports of rain, lightning-related accidents across the state.

The director of meteorological office at Alipore predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Kolkata and parts of south Bengal on June 25, 26 and 27.

“There may be very heavy rains over the next five days in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri districts,” he said.

The state government has alerted district administrations to be ready with relief materials in case of large scale inundation.