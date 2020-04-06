e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Jadavpur University working on three-layer fabric masks using low-cost materials

Jadavpur University working on three-layer fabric masks using low-cost materials

The varsity’s Centre for Appropriate Social Technologies (CAST), an idea incubation centre, has prepared the preliminary version working on a “simple procedure” and with materials mostly available at home, it said in a statement.

kolkata Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Two researchers at the School of Medical Science and Technology, IIT Kharagpur, had recently come up with the prototype of a face shield for health workers attending to COVID-19 cases.
Two researchers at the School of Medical Science and Technology, IIT Kharagpur, had recently come up with the prototype of a face shield for health workers attending to COVID-19 cases.(AFP)
         

Researchers at Jadavpur University have developed a prototype of a three-layer fabric mask using low-cost and readily available materials, amid the growing demand for such safety equipment to combat the dreaded coronavirus.

The varsity’s Centre for Appropriate Social Technologies (CAST), an idea incubation centre, has prepared the preliminary version working on a “simple procedure” and with materials mostly available at home, it said in a statement.

The two outer layers of the mask are made of polypropylene fabric, while a cotton towel forms the inner portion.

“Majority of the droplets caused by sneezing will be screened by this mask, which would also cause no difficulty in breathing for a person,” the JU statement said.

Further experimentation on bigger scale can be carried out when the university laboratories are accessible once the lockdown phase is over, it said.

“The three-layer mask can be made very easily using any suitable method -- a sewing machine or even by hand,” it added.

Two researchers at the School of Medical Science and Technology, IIT Kharagpur, had recently come up with the prototype of a face shield for health workers attending to COVID-19 cases.

The face shield is a transparent plastic protective cover attached to an elastic gear.

tags
top news
A long war against coronavirus, must not get tired or rest, says PM Modi
A long war against coronavirus, must not get tired or rest, says PM Modi
Covid-19: Mumbai Hospital declared containment zone, medics test positive
Covid-19: Mumbai Hospital declared containment zone, medics test positive
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
Covid-19: 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total tally 163
Covid-19: 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total tally 163
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

kolkata news