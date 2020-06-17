e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Mamata Banerjee announces compensation for families of 2 soldiers from WB killed in Galwan clash

Mamata Banerjee announces compensation for families of 2 soldiers from WB killed in Galwan clash

Rajesh Orang of Birbhum district and Bipul Roy of Alipurduar were among the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in the fierce clash on Monday night.

kolkata Updated: Jun 17, 2020 17:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a government job for kin of each of the two soldiers from the state who died during clashes with the Chinese army. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
Mamata Banerjee Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a government job for kin of each of the two soldiers from the state who died during clashes with the Chinese army. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a government job for kin of each of the two soldiers from the state who died during clashes with the Chinese army at Galwan Valley on Monday.

Rajesh Orang of Birbhum district and Bipul Roy of Alipurduar were among the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in the fierce clash on Monday night.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave men martyred at #GalwanValley. I’m at pain to say that two of them belonged to West Bengal: Sepoy Rajesh Orang (Vill Belgoria, PS Md Bazar, Birbhum) & Bipul Roy on General Duty (Vill Bindipara, PS Samuktala, Alipurduar),” Banerjee tweeted. “Nothing can compensate for the supreme sacrifice made by them for the nation or the bereaved families’ loss. We stand by the next of the sons of our soil in this difficult time. To this regard, we’ll provide Rs 5 lakh & a GoWB job to one member in the deceased’s family,” she said.

tags
top news
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Control frontline troops’, says China’s Wang Yi in phone call with S Jaishankar
‘Control frontline troops’, says China’s Wang Yi in phone call with S Jaishankar
‘Bow to the families… of great heroes’: Amit Shah pays tribute, says India is in their debt
‘Bow to the families… of great heroes’: Amit Shah pays tribute, says India is in their debt
‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi
‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi
‘He sacrificed life for nation, will send my grandsons too’: Sepoy Kundan Kumar’s father
‘He sacrificed life for nation, will send my grandsons too’: Sepoy Kundan Kumar’s father
New Delhi could opt out of Russia-India-China virtual meeting
New Delhi could opt out of Russia-India-China virtual meeting
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In