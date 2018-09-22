Mystery over teacher appointment as political tension rises in Bengal following student deaths

As political tension rose in Bengal on Friday after bullets claimed the lives of two students during an agitation in a school, two questions rang out loud -- why was precedence given to appointment of Sanskrit and Urdu teachers when the students were demanding those of science and humanities and who opened fire on the protesters in the school.

North Dinajpur district superintendent of police Sumit Kumar denied on Friday that they opened fire. But he revealed that another protester and a policeman were admitted to hospital with bullet injuries.

Read: Bengal BJP to target small NGOs, social organisations in run-up to LS polls

“The mob that gathered at the school was armed with sticks, bombs and firearms. They rained stones and bombs on the police. One police constable has also suffered gunshot injuries. Two ex-students have died of bullet injuries while a third agitator with suspected gunshot injuries is admitted in a hospital,” said Kumar.

“We are investigating who opened fire,” he added.

On the political front, questions were raised on why was precedence given to the appointment of teachers that the students did not need.

Read: How RSS plans to take over West Bengal: Social media campaign to new members

“The district inspector of schools has been suspended because his role raises suspicion. The role of the headmaster also needs to be probed,” education minister Partha Chatterjee said.

On Thursday, Rajesh Sarkar (19) and Tapas Barman (21), two former students of the Darivit High School suffered bullet injuries when violence broke out after Sanskrit teacher Tauranga Mallick and Urdu teacher Md. Sanaullah went to the school in Islampur to join service.

While Sarkar, the Darivit unit secretary of RSS student wing Akhil Bharat Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), died on the spot, Barman, also an ABVP organiser, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Read: Death toll in police firing in Bengal’s Islampur rises to two; bandh hits normal life

“A high-level independent probe is required to unearth the truth behind the authority’s preference. It could be nepotism, it could well be the ruling party’s policy of appeasement that Urdu was given preference,” Dilip Ghosh said.

“A commission headed by a retired judge should find out who opened fire,” he added.

The Trinamool, the Left and the Congress have accused the Sangh Parivar for trying to ‘communalise’ the issue.

“Across Bengal, leaders of RSS, BJP and ABVP are inciting people by mentioning only Urdu. This is condemnable. We strongly suspect nepotism by Trinamool’s influential behind the entire fiasco but the saffron camp is trying to give it a communal turn,” said Badaruddoza Khan, CPI(M) MP from Murshidabad and a leader of the All Bengal Teachers’ Association.

Incidentally, the statement issued by ABVP’s central office secretary Neeraj Chaudharkar mentions only Udru and blames ‘Mamata’s politics of appeasement’ for the death of its activists.

“RSS is directly involved in fomenting the trouble. Why were outsiders agitating in the school?” Partha Chatterjee said.

Meanwhile, North Dinajpur school authorities announced on Friday that the decision to appoint teachers for Sanskrit and Urdu at Darivit High School has been revoked.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 13:34 IST