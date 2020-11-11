e-paper
West Bengal pollution board distributes GPS-fitted devices to monitor violation of firecracker ban

West Bengal pollution board distributes GPS-fitted devices to monitor violation of firecracker ban

The display board of the device shows the spot, date and time of the firecracker bursting along with the decibel level. The Calcutta High Court has banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers during Kali Puja and other upcoming festivals.

kolkata Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Kolkata
Cyclists demonstrating to raise awareness about the environment and against firecrackers, in front of Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, West Bengal, India on Saturday, November 07, 2020 (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) is distributing over 1,000 GPS-fitted sound monitoring devices among different police stations in the state to track people violating the firecracker ban during Kali Puja.

The Calcutta High Court has banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers during Kali Puja and other upcoming festivals.

“The devices will help the Kolkata and West Bengal police forces pinpoint the spot and track the offender immediately,” WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra told PTI on Wednesday.

The display board of the device shows the spot, date and time of the firecracker bursting along with the decibel level. A thermal printer embedded with the device enables the printout of the details for documentary evidence and prosecution, he said.

“We have taught the police to run the devices. The WBPCB team in each zone will coordinate with the local policemen and offer assistance if needed,” the official said.

The GPS-fitted devices, developed by a state-run IT undertaking, are being used by the police and the WBPCB since Kali Puja last year.

Earlier, the police used sound monitoring gadgets without GPS tracker and tried to nab violators after recording noise pollution in an area.

The new devices will also be used to record decibel levels from loudspeakers and sound boxes blaring during the festival and take action if required. PTI SUS ACD ACD

