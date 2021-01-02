e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Senior TMC legislator allegedly blackmailed with morphed pornographic video clip

Senior TMC legislator allegedly blackmailed with morphed pornographic video clip

The caller demanded a hefty sum and threatened to make the video viral if Guha refused to cough up the amount.

kolkata Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:22 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Image for representation.
Image for representation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A senior Trinamool Congress legislator from north Bengal has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he was being blackmailed with a morphed pornographic video clip.

Udayan Guha, a TMC MLA from Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, alleged that he received a video call on his mobile phone from an unidentified caller. A few days later he allegedly received a pornographic clip from the same number in which his face was superimposed.

The caller demanded a hefty sum and threatened to make the video viral if Guha refused to cough up the amount. Guha, who is also the chairperson of the board of administrators of Dinhata municipality, however, lodged a complaint with the police on December 25.

Also read: ‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress

“The blackmailer is from outside West Bengal. Investigation is going on,” said K Kannan, superintendent of police of Cooch Behar district.

The caller, however, called again and this time he allegedly demanded more money. Guha spoke to media persons on Saturday narrating how he was being threatened.

