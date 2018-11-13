Sexual harassment charge rocks premier film school SRFTI again

A third-year student of premier film school Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) has lodged a police complaint against two second-year students for wrongful restraint and outraging her modesty during two occasions over the past three months inside the campus.

The 25-year-old woman, a resident of Jharkhand and a student of producing department at the central government-run institution lodged the complaint with Panchasayar police station.

SRFTI is one of two Centrally-funded film and television institutes of the country.

Over the past few years, the film school hit headlines hit headlines for agitation triggered by charges of sexual harassment with fingers being pointed both at a few teachers and students. The agitation these incidents triggered often led to loss of classes, sometimes for months.

“A case was started on the basis of a written complaint against two students. They allegedly wrongfully restrained the complainant inside the compound of SRFTI and attempted to contact her to foster personal interaction repeatedly on September 20 and November 6 and also threatened her and used the filthiest language with the intent of outraging the modesty of the complainant. Investigation is in progress,” said an officer of Panchasayar police station, who did not want to be named.

The accused are second-year students of sound recording and designing department.

SRFTI director Debomitra Mitra did not take repeated calls.

Nairita Thakurata, president of SRFTI Students’ Association said, “It will not be right to comment until inquiries are over.”

“There was an incident during a party on the campus. We have received the complaint and are looking into it,” said Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam, deputy commissioner, east division, Kolkata Police.

In 2016, two teachers accused of sexual harassment were issued compulsory retirement orders. Several other teachers left the institute during the turmoil.

Only last month, SRFTI authorities decided not to continue with a visiting faculty, against whom the Students’ Association had brought charges of inappropriate behaviour.

