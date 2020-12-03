West Bengal slashes cost of RT-PCR test to Rs 950

kolkata

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 21:16 IST

The West Bengal government slashed the cost of RT-PCR test to Rs 950 on Thursday.

“The cost of RT-PCR test in private laboratories and hospitals has been brought down to Rs 950 from Rs 1,250. Earlier it used to cost more. This will allow more people to go for Covid tests,” said chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Odisha government on Wednesday had capped the price of RT-PCR tests in private laboratories at Rs 400, lowest in the country.

Recently, states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi reduced the maximum price of RT-PCR tests. While Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Bihar brought it down to Rs 800, UP has fixed it at Rs 700.

Till December 2, around 5.9 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in West Bengal. On Wednesday 42,624 tests were conducted.

West Bengal has reported 4,90,070 cases till date with 3,271 cases newly reported on December 2.

CM Banerjee urged the citizens not to lower their guard against Covid-19.

“Avoid crowded places, wear masks and maintain your safety. We have not developed antibodies yet. I thought that I had developed antibodies because I have been going to several hospitals and public meetings, but not yet. Many people want me to die. But I don’t care,” she said.