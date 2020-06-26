With 542 Covid-19 cases West Bengal registers its highest single-day spike

kolkata

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:42 IST

With 542 new Covid-19 cases being reported on Friday, West Bengal registered its highest single-day spike so far.

On Thursday, the state had reported 475 cases, the second highest spike on a single day.

The state government has formed two teams, each team comprising three experts, to make surprise visit at Covid-designated hospitals and check whether the protocol for Covid-19 treatment was being followed and the gaps if any. These have been named as Protocol Monitoring Teams.

Till date, West Bengal has reported 16,190 Covid-19 cases. The death toll stood at 616 with ten new deaths being reported on Friday.

Out of the 542 cases, 128 cases were reported from Kolkata while the adjoining districts of Howrah and North 24 Parganas registered 110 and 99 cases.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state administration would write to the union government to suspend intentional flights for now. Letters would also be sent to the centre and the Indian Railways to stop domestic flights and trains from hotspot states.

West Bengal now has 5,039 active cases. There has been a decline in the number of active cases over the past one week. 10,535 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date.